RANAU, Oct 29 — The installation of a Starlink satellite device in Kampung Langsat here is able to benefit 500 residents who now have access to high-speed internet connectivity of over 200 mbps, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the installation of the devices through the Proof of Concept (PoC) project was a temporary measure to address connectivity issues in the area and meet the needs of residents in the village pending the completion of the construction of a telecommunication tower under the National Digital Network Plan.

Fahmi said the Starlink device in Kampung Langsat was installed on September 7, the second in Sabah after the first in Keningau on September 5.

“Unlike other places where the Starlink device is installed on the roof, in this village, the device is mounted onto the building to ensure it remains sturdy,” he told reporters after visiting the Starlink satellite device installation site here today.

On the construction of a telecommunication tower in Kampung Langsat, Fahmi said the ministry is working to ensure that the infrastructure is available soon to meet the needs of the people in the area.

“I will be meeting the Chief Minister (Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor) tomorrow, and we will discuss this matter in addition to other efforts to meet the telecommunications needs in Sabah,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kampung Langsat head Paimin Abdullah said the high-speed internet facility provided through the Starlink device greatly benefited the residents, especially the younger generation or students, in completing their homework.

“Previously, it was difficult to have access to the internet here, but now it is easier for us to communicate, especially with families living outside the village.

“I hope that the installation of the Starlink device and its coverage will be expanded,” he said. — Bernama