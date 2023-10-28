KUCHING, Oct 28 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) will take steps to intervene if the prevalence of depression keeps rising among Malaysians.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said in most cases individuals suffering from depression tend not to report their condition or seek help from mental health professionals.

“So it is hard for the ministry to obtain accurate data, and it also involves the Ministry of Health.

“If we have facts and figures, it can help us to take action, we can help where we can, particularly in terms of intervention,” she said after attending a Deepavali aid presentation, here today.

Nancy was responding to reporters when asked to comment on the recent incidents where two children died after being left inside parked cars.

She said the ministry is still awaiting the results of the police investigation as it involves the Child Act 2001.

Three days ago, a one-year-old toddler died after being left in a parked car at a public university in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu.

In a separate incident on October 6, an eight-month-old girl died after being left in a car for almost 10 hours at the parking lot of Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HTCM), Cheras. — Bernama