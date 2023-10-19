KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Women now hold 38.8 per cent of decision-making positions in the public sector, according to Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

However, she said the target of 30 per cent of women holding such positions in the private and corporate sectors had not yet been achieved.

Nancy said the matter was discussed in the National Women and Family Council (MWKN) meeting today, which was held for the first time this year.

She said the meeting also focused on aspects and initiatives to encourage women to return to work to achieve the target of 60 per cent female workforce participation in the labour market outlined by the Madani Economic Framework.

“If we were to compare with Singapore, the number of working women there is over 70 per cent, so we want to reach a high level, but we need to provide support, especially in terms of salaries,” she said in a press conference after chairing the MWKN meeting here today.

Nancy said the meeting also discussed views and suggestions on the implementation of the initiative to extend the tax incentives for women returning to work until December 31, 2027, which was announced during the tabling of Budget 2024.

This included the proposed income tax exemption limit on childcare allowances received by employees or paid directly by employers to childcare centres, which was increased to RM3,000.

She said as a measure to encourage women to return to work, the ministry was also implementing reforms from a legal point of view through the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act 2022.

Nancy said the meeting also discussed the implementation of policies and the National Reproductive and Social Health Education Action Plan (PEKERTI) 2022-2025 at the state level by the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN).

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu, Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) secretary-general Datuk Maziah Che Yusoff, representatives of agencies under KPKWM as well as representatives from other ministries.

MWKN which was established at the beginning of this year serves as a platform for all stakeholders including federal government agencies, private sector representatives, representatives of academics and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to provide views and ideas to empower women and strengthen family institutions in a more broad and comprehensive manner. — Bernama