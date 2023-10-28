KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The DAP today expressed disapproval towards the use of replica weapons by students and teachers as part of a school activity that was aimed to create awareness and demonstrate Malaysian solidarity with Palestine.

Its secretary-general Anthony Loke said the DAP opposes any form of violence and programmes that exhibit elements of armed violence in all schools involving students at a young age.

“DAP is very upset that the programme was organised in a primary school with elements of violence and extremism and the use of replica weapons.

“Such programs will only give wrong messages and lessons to our young generation,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Images showing schoolchildren and teachers wearing the Palestinian colours and brandishing replica guns during what was purported to be a full dress rehearsal for the “Palestine Solidarity Week” programme called by the Education Ministry were posted online, creating unease among Malaysians.

A significant number of civil society organisations as well as prominent political and religious leaders, largely from east Malaysia, had previously opposed the programme.

Loke urged the Education Ministry to take strict disciplinary action against the organisers of the replica gun-toting programme and prevent any similar activity from happening again.

“Because this incident has caused a lot of public concern, the MoE should reconsider the Palestine Solidarity Week programme in schools and use a more appropriate approach to convey its message among students,” he said, using the abbreviation for the ministry.

“Programmes at school should foster the spirit of love and peace for all and the right values in line with Madani principles. Cross-cultural understanding as well as mutual respect among peers from different backgrounds should also be fostered,” he added.

He reiterated that DAP’s stance is to continue to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people on humanitarian principles and speak out on the world stage for the struggle to liberate Palestine and restore their rightful rights and territory.

The federal Education Ministry has since issued a statement saying replica weapons, icons, and symbols containing provocative and confrontational elements, are not allowed to be used as part of the school activities meant to demonstrate Malaysians’ solidarity with Palestinians.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had yesterday called for better control of the “Palestine Solidarity Week” programmes in schools after images showing students, including those in primary level, and teachers carrying toy guns at the events.