KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will not compromise on any elements of extremism and violence during the organising of Palestine Solidarity Week at schools and all educational institutions under its purview, next week.

In a statement today, the MOE said the use of replica weapons, icons, and symbols containing provocative and confrontational elements, is not permitted.

“The MOE encourages activities that support humanitarian issues such as peace-themed video screenings and poster painting competitions, recital of humanitarian poetry, and fundraising for the Palestinian people to be carried out throughout the week.

“All institutions under the MOE have been asked to always follow the organising guidelines. The Palestine Solidarity Week should be used as a platform to educate students about noble values, tolerance, compassion, and mutual respect,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Earlier today, a 55-second video clip showing a man dressed as a militant and armed with a replica rifle in a school programme went viral on X and TikTok, causing concern among the netizens.

The MOE said they were aware of public concern regarding the viral video and acknowledged that the programme in question did not follow the MOE guidelines.

However, it said the school programme in question was held outside the Palestine Solidarity Week period.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the MOE announced that all educational institutions under its purview will be holding Palestine Solidarity Week next week, that is from October 29 to November 3, in response to the government’s stance of standing together to defend the rights and freedom of the Palestinian people.

It said the programme is to educate students about noble values that also include human rights and compassion, empathy and concern for the suffering borne by others regardless of race, religion or social status. — Bernama