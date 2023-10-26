KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The Dewan Negara, just like the Dewan Rakyat, has a role to play in making laws for Malaysia, Senate president Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said.

In an interview with The Star published today, the Sarawakian, who trained as a lawyer, rejected the public perception that the senate was where failed politicians go to appease their parties.

“I like that question but the point is do you want the Dewan Negara to be a tiger?” he replied when asked to comment on the Dewan Negara being seen as a “toothless tiger”.

“We are just performing functions based on the Federal Constitution. We have to provide that service according to the functions determined by the Constitution, tradition and convention.

“So we are not supposed to be a tiger. Why should we become a tiger and how to be a tiger as an institution that creates law? We are part and parcel of Parliament,” he was quoted as saying.

He said the public needs to learn that the MPs and senators are legislators who make the country’s laws.

He added that MPs should stop performing the roles of assemblymen and local government councillors.

“You have to deliberate on the budget and tell the government what’s wrong with the budget. You have to perform the function of Parliament and the Constitution dictates you to do so but here, we have not done that properly.

“MPs must know his duties do not include looking at ditches and drains. That’s the work of the local council and state assemblymen. You are part of the bigger group on the top. You must be talking about policies. You need to see that proper balanced development is done, what are the facilities and amenities that the government must provide for the people not only in Kuala Lumpur and the big cities, but also rural areas because they too pay taxes,” he was quoted as saying.

The 78-year-old who has been an MP since 1990 but did not contest in GE15 last year said Malaysian constituents can be “trained” on how they should view legislators.

“You train your constituents. My way is different and they understand that. Otherwise, if I am expected to go to all weddings, I’ll go crazy. So it all depends on the MPs. I was shifted from Batang Lupar to Santubong and yet people still supported me. So it’s not about people’s demands. It is you who try to be close with people by doing that, it’s your mistake,” he was quoted as saying.