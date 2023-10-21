BINTULU, Oct 21 ― Iskandar Turkee is eager to meet the people on the ground for his first political campaign as the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate in the Jepak by-election.

Speaking to reporters after his nomination papers were accepted by the Election Commission at the Bintulu Civic Centre nomination centre this morning, the 54-year-old expressed his gratitude for a smooth nomination process.

“After this, we will be together with GPS leadership, led by the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg who will mobilise its election machinery and component parties in GPS, we will work as a team to ensure a brilliant victory for GPS,” he said.

According to him, the GPS election machinery has prepared all the campaign activities.

“We will go to all places to ensure GPS wins and GPS will be utilising all its resources be it via physical campaigns or social media to ensure the absolute victory of GPS,” he said when asked what his next move will be after nomination.

Earlier, Returning Officer Abang Zainuddin Abang Turkey announced the three candidates vying for the Jepak seat namely Iskandar from GPS, Chieng Lea Phing of the Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party and Stevenson Joseph Sumbang from Parti Bumi Kenyalang.

The voters in Jepak will cast their ballots on November 4.

The Jepak by-election is being held after its incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip passed away on September 15.

Talib, who is a six-term assemblyman, had won the Jepak seat comfortably since 1996, making it PBB’s stronghold. ― Borneo Post