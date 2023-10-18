KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was proclaimed as the patron of the Scouts Association of Malaysia today.

The Istana Negara in an Instagram post said the proclamation was made when His Majesty granted an audience to the acting National Chief Scout Maj Gen (B) Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Zin Bidin today.

At the ceremony, Al-Sultan Abdullah was also presented with the Bintang Semangat Padi Emas, the highest award of the Scouts Association of Malaysia which is only presented to distinguished figures.

Also present at the event were National Scout Council (MPN) deputy president Datuk Ahmad Shazily Ismail Bakti, MPN honorary treasurer Tan Sri Abdullah Taib, Dewan Rakyat Speaker and MPN member Tan Sri Johari Abdul and National Scouts deputy chief commissioner Nasaruddin Shamsuddin. — Bernama

