KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — PAS' clerical Ulama Wing should be a think tank that advises state governments under Perikatan Nasional's (PN) administration, its vice-president Datuk Seri Mohd Amar Abdullah reportedly said.

He said the wing made of Islamic scholars needs to be involved to make sure the Islamist party and the states it governs are ready for the current political contestation with Pakatan Harapan's (PH) component DAP.

“We see that the current Malaysian political clash is between PAS and DAP, we have already seen signs after the previous two elections (GE14 and GE15). Therefore, PAS needs to be strengthened through the role and function of the new PAS’ Ulama Council,” he was quoted as saying by PAS' news outlet HarakahDaily.

Speaking while launching the “muktamar”, or annual congress of the wing this year, Mohd Amar also claimed a divine reason behind PH's short-lived administration of the country.

“God wants to show whether Anwar is capable of leading this country well,” he reportedly said, referring to PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. “So far we have not seen the signs yet."

He also claimed that it was also God's way of showing that other parties do not have the capability to lead the country well.

“This means the country needs a new government. Who else if it is not [PAS and Perikatan Nasional]? Thus, the next five years [before the 16th general election] are very important.

“We already controlled four states and two-thirds of Selangor, so in these five years, we have to prove that we can [govern] well. We can't be seen not performing,” he was quoted as saying.

Mohd Amar also pointed out that the Ulama Wing needs new faces in line with the latest developments in the country's political situation.

“Today's PAS is not as the PAS’ 20 years, 30 years, 50 years or 60 years ago, because today’s PAS is in a different state.

“This is because, in the course of the country's politics, PAS is getting closer to securing power. The election will come later, we will be a strong government. In the past, we should have won, but we lost to PH,” he was quoted as saying.

PAS' muktamar will continue until Sunday.