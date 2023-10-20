KOTA KINABALU, Oct 20 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) secretary-general Datuk Masidi Manjun said it will take time to distribute positions in the state government.

He said this on Friday when asked about UPKO president Datuk Ewon Benedick’s recent statement, reminding the coalition that the cooperation between GRS and Pakatan Harapan (PH) must be translated through power sharing all the way down to the grassroots level.

“The new government in Sabah has only been in existence for nine months, so it will take time to make adjustments to the distribution of positions, because we too, and everyone should also understand that we cannot arbitrarily terminate the positions of those who are still serving.

“Some of them serve on a two-year contract, and they have family commitments and so on,” he said.

However, Masidi gave an assurance that from time to time the government will make adjustments without marginalising those who are currently holding positions.

“So, give us time. Adjustment will be made from time to time. What I’m saying is that you cannot simply kick out people just to accommodate new ones.

“I think we need to be more humane in the way we manage other people who are presently holding the jobs. So my answer is, give us time for adjustment,” he added.

Masidi also said that there are limited number of posts in the government, and everyone has to learn to get less then what they are used to have.

“You’ll be surprised GRS are also complaining that they are not getting some of the posts they were promised in some constituencies.

“Perhaps after the next election it will be easier to make adjustment,” he concluded. — Borneo Post