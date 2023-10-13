KOTA KINABALU, Oct 13 ― The RM6.6 billion development allocation for Sabah, announced in the 2024 Budget, demonstrated the unity government's commitment to balance development between the state, the Peninsular and Sarawak, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the increased allocation of RM100 million from the RM6.5 billion in this year's Budget clearly shows that the development of the Borneo region continues to be mobilised. Apart from Sabah, Sarawak has also received an increased allocation of RM200 million next year.

“The Sabah government welcomes the allocation and will use it as an inspiration when we table the state budget soon,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Hajiji and state Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun watched the live broadcast of the tabling of Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Dewan Rakyat, in his office at Menara Kinabalu here.

Anwar, when tabling the Budget, said RM6.6 billion was allocated to Sabah, while another RM5.8 billion was allocated to Sarawak, with several development projects to be implemented including repair work on dilapidated schools and strengthening access to health services.

Hajiji also described the 2024 Budget as the 'People's Budget' because it puts the interests of the people as the focus and core priority, in addition to showing the commitment of the unity government towards reducing poverty and bridging the income gap in the country.

Taking into account the spirit of the unity government, Hajiji plans to table a people-centric Sabah Budget at the State Legislative Assembly sitting, by adapting the essence of the Budget 2024 into the core of the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) direction.

Apart from that, Hajiji expects the better and more progressive fiscal policy introduced through the Budget 2024 will have a major impact on Sabah in efforts to develop the state's economy and attract foreign investment.

He said Sabah will continue to strive to strengthen growth to promote trade and investment, and as of now, the state trade has recorded a jump to RM118.1 billion in 2022, compared with only RM87.2 billion in the previous year.

He added that in the past three years, the Sabah government has been able to bring in more than RM33 billion in investment value to the state, in addition to the highest record in state revenue collection amounting to RM7 billion. ― Bernama