KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — PAS is set to use its 69th Muktamar or annual assembly this year to expand its messaging beyond the core audience that gave it the unlikely success in last year’s 15th general election, according to political analysts.

The main Muktamar starting today will be the first since the so-called “green wave” of support for PAS propelled the Perikatan Nasional coalition almost past the finish line in GE15 and made the Islamist party the best represented single party in the current Parliament.

Although the wider expectation was that PAS would further commit to the religious conservatism that also gave it significant gains during the state elections last August, the analysts said the Islamist party would use the ongoing assembly to establish a more universal and practical framework that can convincingly guide both party members and the public.

“The resolutions and narratives put forth should be holistic and forward-looking, capable of making a positive impact and creating a favourable perception for the development of the PAS branding,” Abdul Aziz Azizam, a senior lecturer with Universiti Teknologi Mara’s Faculty of Communication and Media Studies told the Malay Mail.

Pushing harder for religious conservatism would be chasing diminishing returns, Abdul Azizi said when highlighting that PAS has already dominated the states where it was traditionally successful.

During the six state elections in August, PAS sailed to victory in Terengganu, Kelantan, and Kedah while making significant inroads into Selangor, Penang, and Negeri Sembilan.

“Consequently, the resolutions for discussion in this Muktamar will hold significant weight and sensitivity, as they can signal the direction and the public confidence in the party, especially for the non-members supporters,” he said.

According to Syaza Shukri, assistant professor of political science at International Islamic University Malaysia, the timing of its latest Muktamar was opportune for PAS.

“I say this because with the top post uncontested it will be a show of unity,” she told the Malay Mail.

Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research (NASR) senior fellow Azmi Hassan also said the Palestine-Israel conflict would feature significantly at the event as leaders and delegates would be keen to signal their positions in the matter.

“Except that they cannot do much more, because the government has done more than expected in terms of helping the Palestinians, in terms of giving out statements, by attacking the Western world.

“They will touch on this issue, but it is going to be very difficult for them to say that the government should do this or that because as I said before, the government has done its best to demonstrate its support to the Palestinian struggle,” he added.

Constructively, he expressed hopes that the Islamists would use the Muktamar to offer up ideas for Budget 2024 that was still being debated in Parliament.

He also said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s invitation for PAS to join the government would inevitably be a topic at the Muktamar, even if he did not expect them to take the PKR president up on the offer.

“The delegate won’t accept this particular olive branch offered by Anwar,” he added.

While announcing the details about Muktamar last month, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan disclosed that the top positions in the party would not be open for contest this year.

The PAS president is Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, while his deputy is Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man. The party’s three vice-presidents are Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, Datuk Mohd Amar Abdullah, and Datuk Idris Ahmad.

Azmi said that with the top posts not being contested, the Muktamar would be a golden opportunity for PAS to signal both its influence and ambitions.

“Why not? Because at the current stage, PAS is the strongest political party compared to PKR or DAP, or Umno in this case.

“So, I think this is the moment to show their solidarity to their political enemies, and also to demonstrate that in PN, they are the decision makers, they are the king makers.

“Somehow or other, it will be shown during this particular Muktamar, and it’s going to be a very interesting one, since the presence of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is the adviser to the SG4 state,” he said.

The PAS Muktamar is set to kick off today at the Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam and will conclude this Sunday.