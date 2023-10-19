SHAH ALAM, Oct 19 — All PAS Ulama Council committee members retained their respective posts uncontested for the 2023-2025 term.

This was announced by PAS Muktamar Election Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Halim Tamuri at the Ulama Council’s 62nd Muktamar (general assembly) here today.

The results saw Pokok Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Ahmad Yahya return as Ulama Council chief. At the same time, Jasin MP Zulkifli Ismail and Khirul Muntanazar Ismail were retained as the deputy and vice-chief, respectively.

The following is the list of PAS Ulama Council committee members for the 2023-2025 term:

Advertisement

1. Aminurrasyid Yatiban

2. Ana Masturah Ismail

3. Hishamudin Abdul Karim (Tepoh assemblyman)

Advertisement

4. Ibrahim Tahir

5. Ibrahim Zakaria

6. Massaudi Din

7. Mohd Asri Mat Daud (Demit assemblyman)

8. Muhammad Ismi Taib (Parit MP)

9. Nafiri Touzi

10. Nushi Mahfodz (Semenyih assemblyman)

11. Syarbini Hussain

12. Zulkarnain Hassan — Bernama