KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — PAS said today that it has cancelled invitations to its annual congress or “muktamar” this weekend to embassies whose countries have openly expressed their backing of Israel's “Zionist regime" and its attacks on Gaza and the West Bank.

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the move was a way for the Islamist party to express solidarity with Palestine, and the muktamar itself will use the cause as its theme.

“Several resolutions have been tabled as a symbol of PAS’ commitment to the struggle for the liberation of Palestine in conjunction with the organisation of 69th PAS Annual Muktamar on October 20 to 22, 2023 at IDCC Shah Alam, Selangor," he said in a statement.

The content throughout the muktamar will follow the concept of 'PAS solidarity for the Palestinian struggle' starting by affirming this in the president's keynote speech, followed by a number of events to express PAS' support for the Palestinian liberation effort (among them 'wehdah' prayer, donation collection, demonstrations), as well as the launch of welfare aid and a development project in Gaza run by PAS Relief together with non-government organisation partners.

He further confirmed the attendance of global NGOs and political parties from Palestine, Turkiye, the Middle East, West Asia and the Nusantara region, in addition to Perikatan Nasional’s component parties and local NGOs.

Takiyuddin, who is also the Larut MP, also clarified that the former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad also has confirmed his attendance.