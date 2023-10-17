SHAH ALAM, Oct 17 — Police have confirmed receiving a complaint from Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof about his photograph being used for fake share investment scheme advertisements.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the report was lodged at about 2.45pm today, adding that the complainant denied involvement in the scheme, which was advertised on Facebook through the All Star Investments account.

He said the advertisement claimed that the shariah-compliant investment offered higher returns.

“The advertisement is fake and has no connection with Abdul Aziz and the police report has been referred to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for a detailed probe,” he said in a statement today.

The public is advised not to be easily influenced by advertisements on social media platforms featuring the images of important individuals as well as to make investments on legitimate platforms and to check with the Securities Commission on its website https://www.sc.com.my/investor-alert. — Bernama

