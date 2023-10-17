KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Penang DAP state chairman Chow Kon Yeow backtracked on the remarks to remove him from his position as chief minister.

According to news portal Free Malaysia Today, Chow explained that he was referring to pre-election circumstances when he spoke of attempts to replace the chief minister.

"I said before the elections, there were attempts to replace the chief minister. But although I was not replaced, I said there could be challenges ahead.

"For those who are thinking about creating issues, I told them not to, because the party has named me as chief minister,” he was quoted as saying at the Penang Institute today.

He urged all parties to focus on realising the Penang 2030 vision and refrain from creating unnecessary issues.

Responding to DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng's request for proof of an alleged plot against him, Chow emphasised that there were no "external forces" working against him and urged unity within the party.

"We should stay focused. They should appreciate that the party has decided to name me as chief minister," he was quoted as saying.

When pressed on who the dissenters might be, Chow suggested it referred to those who were against him, "if any."

Last week, Chow told the audience that there were people within and outside the party who were planning to remove him.

As such, he had called on his detractors to respect DAP's decision.

Today, Lim urged Chow Kon Yeow to furnish proof of any plot to topple him.