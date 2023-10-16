KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The Malaysian Army (TDM) will start investigations over the death of an army trainee who is believed to have died of heat stroke during a combat training course at the Army Combat Training Centre (PULADA) in Kota Tinggi, yesterday.

TDM Headquarters Public Relations Cell in a statement said it took this incident seriously and will improve the current training system, adding that it was coordinating support and benefits to assist the family of the late Second Liutenant Emil Syahid Iskandar.

Ten trainees collapsed in stages at various locations along the Eksesais Wira Lasak route, an 8 km speed marching test, at the Lapang Sasar Utara, PULADA on Oct 13, the statement added.

“They were taken to the Kota Tinggi Hospital for initial treatment, and three of them were transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sultan Ismail Hospital due to unconsciousness.

"However, Emil Syahid’s death due to heat stroke was confirmed last night (Oct 15) and was buried at the Islamic Cemetery, Bandar Tasik Puteri, Rawang, Selangor," the statement added.

The two trainees who were under treatment at the Kota Tinggi Hospital have been discharged, while five others remain in the ward and reported to be in stable condition.

"Two more trainees, who had been admitted at the Sultan Ismail Hospital ICU, have regained consciousness and are slowly recovering. However, they still need careful monitoring by the hospital staff," the statement added. — Bernama

