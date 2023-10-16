KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) will always support good initiatives in the 2024 Budget tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim a week ago for the future of Malaysia and its people, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said.

He also urged the government to boost efforts in restructuring the economy towards a pmore progressive direction to encompass the participation of the entire society holistically at every level.

“As a trading nation that is still developing, the 2024 Budget should be growth-friendly, business-friendly and people-centric.

“The government should also continue to implement detailed plans and improvements to provide foreign investors easy access to incentives and facilities so that they can boost their investments in time,” he said during the debate session of the 2024 Supply Bill at the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Larut MP said that Malaysia needed a new economic growth engine and changes in the framework and direction of the economy to optimise the economy’s true potential.

“It is PN’s hope to see the country’s economy grow till it is acknowledged as a regional economic axis before 2030.

“As such, PN urges the government to pay specific attention to economic sectors that have the potential to be new national economic growth engines. This includes future economy, digital economy, education, tourism, modern agriculture and high-value industries,” Hamzah said. — Bernama