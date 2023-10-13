KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari today said the Perikatan Nasional coalition will jointly decide Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s invitation for the Islamist party to join his administration.

The Pasir Mas MP said one must not break away from one’s parents without consultation.

Advertisement

“We thank you for inviting PAS, but we are contesting with PN, but whatever decision PAS makes must take into account PN.

“The decision needs to be made collectively. We can’t just take people without consulting their parents first,” the Ahmad Fadhli told reporters at the Parliament lobby here.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Anwar reportedly said that his administration is still willing to conduct talks with the Islamist party, but must draw a line when it comes to religious zealotry.

Speaking to Time magazine, he pointed to the rise of conservative rhetoric among Malaysians that stemmed from the current political environment and PAS’s increasingly hardline stance.

However, Anwar told Time he has yet to receive a definite response from PAS.

Advertisement