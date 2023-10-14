PUTRAJAYA, Oct 14 — CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) will fully utilise the RM60 million allocation announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Budget 2024 yesterday to strengthen the national cyber security ecosystem.

In a statement today, its chief executive officer, Datuk Amirudin Abdul Wahab said the allocation will be used to implement the 5G Cyber Security Testing Framework as well as 5G Technology Local Expertise which includes the scope of hardware, equipment, applications and advanced technology ecosystem.

As a national cyber security specialist centre and technical agency, CSM will fully benefit from this allocation to strengthen its technical capabilities, conduct research, empower cyber security initiatives and programmes that are preventive, proactive and responsive through identified projects, he said.

“This allocation reflects the government’s seriousness in strengthening the country’s defence system against cyber threats and attacks, as well as ensuring the people always be in the forefront in protecting important infrastructure and information for the sake of national security and well-being, in addition to strengthening the sustainability of cyber security,” he said.

Amirudin also said this initiative is expected to benefit more than 120 organisations including the government, industries, academia and mobile service providers, as well as 800 cyber security professionals who have undergone training in 5G security testing services. — Bernama