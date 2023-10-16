Advertisement

ALOR SETAR, Oct 16 — A company owner pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today, to six charges of submitting documents containing false details to claim incentives amounting to RM231,340 under the Penjana Kerjaya 2.0 programme two years ago.

Mohd Yuzri Azhan Md Yusoff, 38, the owner of Azhken Smart Global (a scaffolding company) was charged with submitting the Employee Verification form to claim the incentive, amounting to RM231,340 and made under the company name, to an agent of the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

He is charged with deceiving Socso by submitting documents containing false details, namely a list of 16 names who are not employees of Azhken Smart Global.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Socso Office, Jalan Teluk Wanjah here between May 4, 2021, and August 21, 2021.

The charge, under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the false claim or RM10,000 whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Mohd Yuzri also pleaded not guilty to six alternative charges under Section 471 of the Penal Code of using the same documents as genuine on the same date and place.

The offence provides imprisonment for up to two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah allowed Mohd Yuzi bail of RM18,000 for all the charges and set Nov 19 for mention.

The prosecution was handled by MACC Prosecuting Officer Salizawaty Abd Samad while Mohd Yuzi was represented by lawyer Nur Aida Md Zainuddin. — Bernama