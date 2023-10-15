KUCHING, Oct 15 — Sarawak state Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin today welcomed the federal government’s RM209 million allocation for rural air services covering Sarawak and Sabah in Budget 2924.

But Lee urged the federal government to consider extra funds to upgrade the Kuching Airport (MIA) and the Miri Airport, pointing out that these were also key international gateways that had long surpassed their maximum capacity five million and two million passengers annually.

“The two proposed projects have been long overdue.

“Therefore, I would like to appeal to the transport minister to bring the matter up to the prime minister so the allocations can be included in the Budget 2024 to enable the two projects to be carried out next year,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

Lee said the Miri is the hub as well as the oil and gas industry offshore air connectivity via helicopter services. He said his state ministry has been receiving negative comments and feedback on the facilities at the airports and the congestion at departure halls, especially Miri Airport where its aerobridges are often not functioning. He said his state ministry had asked for federal funds for the airport upgrades prior to the Budget 2024 tabling last Friday.

He said a state delegation also met with the Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) chairman Tan Sri Zainon Ali in September to seek financial assistance for both Sarawak airports.

“Early this year, I led a delegation to a meeting with the federal Minister for Transport Anthony Loke in Putrajaya, and the delegation was given assurance that the upgrading of KIA and Miri Airport would be given priority in the coming Budget,” he said. He said RM60 million was agreed in principle for the upgrading of Miri Airport, saying that in 2017, a sum of RM285 million was put up by the federal ministry for the Miri Airport expansion project. Lee said MAHB chairman Zainon, and other board members had been supportive in calling for the airport upgrades and made recommendations to the federal ministry.

Advertisement