KUANTAN, Oct 14 — Recipients of awards and medals from Pahang have been reminded not to display or stick the emblems or insignia on their vehicles.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of the Sultan of Pahang Datuk Ahmad Khirrizal Ab Rahman said the reminder was issued in accordance with the decree by Sultan Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who is now the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The reminder is issued according to the Emblems, Titles or Awards (Prevention of Improper Use) Enactment 2017, involving titles and awards conferred by the Sultan of Pahang.

“Recipients of awards and medals found to have violated or committed an offence under the enactment will have their awards and medals revoked.

“Those found using fake titles will also be charged according to the same provision,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Khirrizal said the police and Road Transport Department (JPJ) have been asked to cooperate by taking enforcement action against those committing such offences.

In August, Pahang Police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman also issued a reminder that all parties are not allowed to use or display Pahang’s Royal emblems or insignias on any part of their vehicles without permission.

He said this is stated under Section 3(1)(c) of the Pahang Emblems, Titles and Awards (Prevention of Improper Use) Enactment 2017 and the section provides fines between RM250,000 and RM500,000, or a jail term of not more than five years, or both. — Bernama