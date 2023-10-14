KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The Malaysia MADANI Budget 2024 can support the implementation of inclusive initiatives and programmes initated by the unity government through the various ministries.

Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the RM6.17 billion allocated to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security can enhance the function of the ministry to face the challenges and current issues related to the agriculture and agrofood sectors.

Sabu said the 14.4 per cent increase compared with the RM5.39 billion allocated during the Budget 2023 will help KPKM to boost the agrofood sector and focus on the agenda to transform and sustain agricultural activities and strengthen the infrastructure for agriculture.

The allocation will also assist in the development of a value added holistic network in the agrofood sector and ensure the welfare of farmers, fishermen, breeders and paddy planters so that the people can be rest assured of a prospective food supply.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the allocation of RM19.7 billion to the ministry will increase the commitment of members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) in defending the country’s sovereignty.

In a Facebook post, he said the Ministry of Defence and MAF will ensure that the allocation of the Budget 2024 is used transparently, prudently and with integrity for the sake of a safe, sovereign and prosperous country.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government will begin the process of acquiring new assets to strengthen the level of national defence readiness, including the acquisition of 12 new helicopters for the Royal Malaysian Air Force.

Meanwhile, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the ministry is committed to making Kawasan Rukun Tetangga (KRT) a ‘progressive community mobiliser’ that can directly benefit the community.

“The focus is on eight aspects that need to be implemented and strengthened in the community, namely community safety, lifelong education, economy and livelihood, creativity, environment, leadership, community well-being as well as heritage and culture,” he said in a statement.

The Ministry of National Unity was allocated RM635.82 million, including RM20 million to strengthen the role of KRT as a social reference that prepares services for the people and disseminate information.

Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad appreciated the government’s concern in increasing the percentage of protected areas and protecting endangered wildlife, through the allocation of RM200 million for Ecological Fiscal Transfer for Biodiversity Conservation (EFT).

He said the NRECC also welcomed the government’s desire to pioneer the issuance of biodiversity sukuk of up to RM1 billion to generate forest carbon credits through joint ventures with the state government.

Nik Nazmi said the ministry also supported the government’s pledge to resolve the issue of clean water supply, especially in Kelantan, Sabah and Labuan, with an allocation of RM1.1 billion.

“This solution includes the state of Kelantan, namely the Machang Water Treatment Plant Phase 1 construction project with a capacity of 250 million litres per day; the replacement of asbestos cement pipes to reduce the rate of non-revenue water as well as the disruption of water supply due to leaking pipes,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Higher Education Ministry (KPT) announced that it will utilise the allocation of more than RM16.33 billion to continue its Madani Economic Agenda.

It said the overall increase in allocations by 6.8 per cent, compared to 2023, reflects the ministry’s important role as a catalyst for the ‘Madani Economy: Empowering the People’ framework through higher education.

“KPT will continue to commit to implementing various initiatives and programmes to support the aspirations of Budget 2024: Economic Reform, Empowering People,” the ministry said in a statement.

The prime minister, among others, announced an allocation of RM250 million to replace and expand Wi-Fi access in all public universities to continue the higher education digitalisation agenda as well as an initial allocation of RM20 million for the establishment of the country’s first artificial intelligence (AI) education centre. — Bernama