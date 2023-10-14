BANTING, Oct 14 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has hinted that the state’s civil servants will get incentives matching the state government’s achievements that will be announced under the Selangor Budget 2024 next month.

He said that Selangor achieved its revenue collection target as early as August, which is RM2 billion.

“Alhamdulillah, this year’s revenue collection target was achieved as early as August and I believe Selangor state civil servants deserve incentives comparable to their achievement.

“(Incentive for) Selangor wait first, wait for the announcement in November,” he told reporters after launching the state-level National Sports Day celebration at IJM Rimbayu here today.

On August 22, Amirudin announced that the Selangor government recorded RM2 billion in revenue collection as estimated under the Selangor Budget 2023.

Commenting on the incentive that was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to civil servants when tabling Budget 2024 yesterday, Amirudin said the announcement was a relief to civil servants nationwide.

“The figure of RM2,000 I think is very comforting for civil servants nationwide, especially (those) who have children going to school next February and preparing for Hari Raya (Aidilfitri) in March or April,” he said.

Amirudin said the state’s revenue collection so far has reached RM2.25 billion.

“Our target was RM2.05 billion, which we have achieved, meaning we already have an extra RM200 million. Going by that trend, it is quite certain that we can hit RM2.3 billion, but that depends on the payment of land and certain taxes by individuals or companies,” he said. — Bernama