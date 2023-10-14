KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The RM16.3 billion allocation to the higher education sector in the Budget 2024 benefitted everyone, demonstrating the Unity Government’s dedication to empowering the people through technology, welfare, and culture.

A majority of educators and students in higher education institutions appreciated the Budget 2024 themed ‘Economic Reform, Empower People’ tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday since it focused on student welfare, including a cap on registration fees for public universities at RM1,500 starting from January 2024.

Advertisement

Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Co-Curriculum and Student Development Centre deputy director Noor Mohamad Shakil Hameed described the Budget 2024 as people-friendly since it provides comprehensive short-term and long-term benefits to all citizens.

“The initiative to cap the registration fees for entry into public universities at no more than RM1,500 can motivate youths with financial issues to pursue their studies while existing students can study without financial worries because there are no subject registration restrictions,” he told Bernama today.

Advertisement

Noor Mohamad Shakil, who is also an observer of current issues, said providing discounts on repayments for National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans could create opportunities to ease the burden of students in repaying their loans.

Based on Budget 2024, PTPTN loan repayment discounts from October 14, 2023, to March 31, 2024, involve a 10 per cent discount on the remaining balance for full loan settlement and 10 per cent for payments of at least 50 per cent of the remaining balance in a single payment.

For Universiti Malaya alumni Mohd Shaifulhizam Abu Bakar, 32, the discount on PTPTN repayment is highly anticipated, especially for students who are still looking for employment.

Advertisement

“This is because some of them, particularly those working in the gig economy, have incomes that do not match their previous education loans, especially in fields such as medicine where job opportunities are limited,” he said.

Mohd Shaifulhizam added that the RM250 million allocation in the Budget 2024 for replacing and expanding Wi-Fi coverage in all public universities also provides convenience for students and staff in higher education institutions to access fast internet services.

Meanwhile, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Centre of Media and Information Warfare Studies Senior Lecturer Dr Noor Nirwandy Mat Noordin said the Tahfiz Education Programme and Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) with an allocation of RM17 million introduced in the Budget 2024 can enhance Tahfiz education to be more innovative and competitive.

“This shows new ways of involving the community, especially young people with potential to receive complete education despite the current economic challenges,” he said.

The package is aimed at boosting high-tech sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), aerospace, and digitalisation in the Budget 2024 are appropriate measures. Society needs to explore these fields for future industry needs, added Noor Nirwandy.

Nur Ameera Kamarulzaman, a 23-year-old student majoring in creative arts at a public university, said the government’s decision to limit university registration fees to RM1,500 is a relief for students, particularly those from B40 families, making education more accessible.

“Given the current economic challenges, this initiative greatly assists students in accessing higher education and will motivate youths to pursue studies at universities,” she added.

A graduate from the Universiti Putra Malaysia Department of Nutritional Sciences and Health, Hariz Abu Hanipah, 26, agreed that these efforts are vital in helping students buy learning material, reference books, and dormitory necessities when they start university.

Yesterday, Anwar when tabling the Budget 2024 in Parliament yesterday announced an allocation of RM16.3 billion for the Ministry of Higher Education, a significant increase from the previous year’s RM15.3 billion. — Bernama