KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 ― The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has been allocated RM300 million for flood preparedness, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

This includes the RM100 million that will be immediately disbursed using this year’s allocation to facilitate preparation in facing the disaster at the end of this year, he said.

“The government has also agreed to raise the allocation for the National Disaster Relief Fund for next year to RM200 million from RM100 million this year.

“Nadma will also improve comfort level at relief centres to ensure the welfare of victims,” he said when tabling the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister said the government will provide nine permanent relief centres, repair toilets, shower rooms and storage facilities at 1,500 temporary relief centres in addition to providing mobile toilets.

According to him, the government is also ready to channel additional allocations, if necessary, to ensure the best disaster management.

Anwar said the government will also upgrade the facilities and medical care provided for the dogs in the K9 unit of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department and recruit more sniffer dogs for the fire department, police force and customs department with an allocation of RM5 million.

“We must all remember Blake, a member of the fire department K9 unit that has left us after dedicating its life to serving the nation,” he said. ― Bernama