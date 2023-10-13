KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The government is to introduce the long-term social visit pass for international students who have completed their studies to meet the need for skilled labour in industries, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said this is one of the three new initiatives under the Malaysian Visa Liberalisation Plan, taking into consideration the contributions of the tourism and manufacturing sectors to national development.

“Another of the initiatives is to streamline the approval process for the employment pass for strategic investors in key sectors.

“The third is to improve the visa-on-arrival, social visit pass, and multiple-entry visa facilities to encourage the entry of tourists and investors, especially from India and China,” he said when tabling the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 in Parliament.

Anwar said the government has agreed to relax the requirements for the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme to increase the influx of foreign tourists and investors to Malaysia.

Anwar also said that the government is allocating RM350 million to boost tourism promotion and activities to make Malaysia a preferred global tourist destination again.

This includes organising the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign; collaborating with the industry in promotional activities and organising tourism events at home and abroad, and providing assistance to more than 200 cultural activists in organising arts and cultural activities, he said.

In addition, he said, charter flight matching grants to enhance international flight accessibility to Malaysia and funding of the Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC) to develop the Muslim-friendly tourism industry in the country are among the steps to boost tourism promotion and activities.

Anwar also announced an allocation of RM20 million for state governments to maintain and preserve tourism attractions, such as the Timah Tasoh Lake in Perlis; Kenong Rimba Park in Pahang, and Teluk Kemang Beach in Negeri Sembilan.

He said RM80 million is also allocated to preserve and restore potential heritage buildings and sites recognised by Unesco, including the Niah Caves in Sarawak; Bujang Valley in Kedah and Royal Belum in Perak.

The government is also providing RM20 million for Think City to elevate and conserve Kuala Lumpur as a creative and cultural city, he said. — Bernama