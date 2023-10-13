KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — There was no meeting between Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid and the prime minister.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi added that there was no phone call or meeting between the two men.

“The Cabinet was notified this morning that the Kuala Kangsar MP did not call or meet the prime minister, what more have a meeting to discuss with the prime minister regarding his support for the unity government without him leaving the party.

“So this matter is a personal decision on his (Iskandar) part,” Zahid told a press conference here at the Parliament building today.

Zahid was responding to reporters regarding claims that the Kuala Kangsar MP was threatened and intimidated with corruption allegations if he did not support the government.

Earlier today, Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the threat and intimidation used on the MP was to secure support for the Madani government in regaining a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Bersatu is a lynchpin party in the PN coalition, along with PAS, Gerakan and Sabah Progressive Party.

Hamzah claimed that on October 1, Iskandar was brought to meet a senior officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at a hotel in Damansara and was threatened with corruption charges, if unwilling to sign a pre-prepared media statement stating his support for the government.

Yesterday, Iskandar had in a statement decided to support the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration.