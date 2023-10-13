KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Businessman P. Thiagarajan has reportedly denied setting up a new party after the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) refuted a claim that the move was supported by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a New Straits Times report, Thiagarajan said while he is not interested in a new party for the Indian community, he will not stop anyone else from starting their own parties.

“I am already 70 years old now, and I have no political ambitions,” he was quoted saying by the English daily.

He added that instead of classic political structures, the known associate to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he believes in the capabilities of non-government organisations (NGOs).

“I’ve always seen myself as an NGO enthusiast. Launching a new party doesn’t seem like the solution to me. The recent event was merely a platform to gauge opinions and wasn’t an official announcement.

“I have briefed Anwar about the essence of that gathering. He understands the situation,” he reportedly said.

Hundreds of attendees, including former ethnic Indian leaders from various political backgrounds and NGOs, gathered over the weekend in a meet-up in Klang, organised by a group calling itself Persatuan India Malaysia Bersepadu in which Thiagarajan was one of the six speakers at the event.

News portal Malaysiakini had then reported Thiagarajan as claiming that Anwar is known to him while expressing his wish to establish a new political party for ethnic Indians.

He also reportedly claimed at an event in Klang that he had told Anwar about the event, to which the prime minister responded with “proceed”.

The report went on to say that KP Samy, a former member of MIC’s central working committee had said that the event was part of efforts to collect the voices of community leaders and NGO representatives regarding the need to establish a new political party in this country.

The PMO on Monday denied that Anwar had given his support to anybody to establish a new political party.

It had in March also warned that it would take legal action against those who misused its name or sought to use it to influence others.