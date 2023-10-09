KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 —The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) today denied claims that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim gave his support or validated any party to establish a new political party.

In a statement, it issued a warning against those who misused the Prime Minister’s name without the PMO’s permission.

“Such actions are extremely irresponsible and have a negative impact on the credibility of the Prime Minister and the government’s administration,” it said.

It also cautioned the public to not be confused regarding unofficial statements made by any parties.

Yesterday, news portal Malaysiakini reported businessman P. Thiagarajan as claiming that Anwar is known to him while expressing his wish to establish a new political party for ethnic Indians.

He reportedly claimed at an event in Klang that he had told Anwar about the event, to which the prime minister responded with “proceed”.

He also claimed that all decisions made at the event will be conveyed to Anwar in the near future.

The event was attended by more than 400 people, including leaders and representatives from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from the ethnic Indian community.

The report went on to say that KP Samy, a former member of MIC’s central working committee (CWC), had told Malaysiakini that the event was part of efforts to collect the voices of community leaders and NGO representatives regarding the need to establish a new political party in this country.

In March, the PMO warned that it would take legal action against those who misused its name or sought to use it to influence others.

It added that such actions were irresponsible and would tarnish its credibility as well as that of the government.

While it did not identify anyone, the statement was issued after Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong alleged in Parliament that a “Deepak” called him claiming to have the PMO’s backing in a dispute over the MCA president’s remarks about the firm appointed as the sole importer of chicken eggs in Malaysia.