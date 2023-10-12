KUCHING, Oct 12 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today dismissed speculations that his son, Abang Abdillah Izzarim, wanted to take over the cash-strapped MYAirline Sdn Bhd.

He said there is no truth in the speculation that his son wanted to majority acquire shares in the budget airline.

“What happened was that he and his friend went to attend some sort of a dialogue so that was how the speculations started,” Abang Johari told reporters after opening a new factory at the Sama Jaya High-Tech Park here.

He claimed his son’s movements are now under close watch.

“Pity my son. I think it is unfair,” he said.

Abang Johari also said the Sarawak government is only focusing on acquiring MASwings Sdn Bhd, adding that negotiation is ongoing with the Malaysian Aviation Group, currently the airlines’ main shareholder.

He said the details of the takeover will be announced once an agreement has been reached. Earlier this week, the New Straits Times cited unnamed sources saying that Abang Abdillah could be one of the new investors in MYAirline.

According to the newspaper, Abang Abdillah, who started his professional career as a qualified commercial pilot, was believed to have attended a meeting with MYAirline representatives on October 9 and a recent town hall discussion.

MYAirlines has stopped all operations with immediate effect from today until further notice due to financial pressures, its board of directors said in a statement this morning.

The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has set up a hotline to help MYAirline’s affected customers who have booked flights but said the company remains liable for refunds.

Mavcom also said it is currently investigating the airline based on internal reviews and complaints received regarding the airline’s unpaid statutory payments to its employees.

Several other low-cost airlines like Batik Air and AirAsia have stepped forward offering MYAirlines’ stranded customers their services.