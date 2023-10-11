KUCHING, Oct 11 — Barisan Nasional (BN) is ready to help out Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in its campaign for the Jepak by-election if requested.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said BN was willing to offer assistance although he expressed confidence that GPS’ machinery was already strong enough to win the by-election on its own.

“If requested (to help), we will. We are confident though that GPS has sufficient machinery to retain the Jepak seat,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid told reporters this after attending a coordination meeting of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) and state executive councilors in charge of the rural development portfolio here today.

The Election Commission (EC) has set November 4 as polling day for the by-election.

Nominations will be on October 21 and early voting on October 31.

The by-election was called following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Talib Zulpilip, 72, on September 15 due to kidney complications.

He was the Jepak Assemblyman for six terms since 1996.

The electoral roll that will be used is the one updated until September 15, 2023, which contains 22,804 voters consisting of 22,761 ordinary voters and 43 police personnel. — Bernama