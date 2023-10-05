KUCHING, Oct 5 — Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) has re-nominated businessman Stevenson Joseph Sumbang to contest in the Jepak state by-election fixed for November 4, its president Voon Lee Shan said today.

Voon handed over a Letter of Authorisation to Stevenson to use the party’s symbol this afternoon.

“Stevenson will raise issues that our party has been fighting for all these years, such as the Malaysia Agreement, Continental Shelf Act 1966, Petroleum Development Act 1974, and Territorial Sea Act 2012,” he said when contacted.

He said Stevenson would also raise issues relating to native customary rights land.

Stevenson, 42, a former police personnel, contested in Jepak in the 2021 state election, garnering only 587 votes, against Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Datuk Talip Zulpilip who secured 6,277 votes, Raba’ah Tudin of Parti Sarawak Bersatu collected 2,034 votes while Independent Tuah Kazan garnered 141 votes.

The Jepak state seat fell vacant following Talip’s demise on September 15 of kidney complications after being admitted to a medical centre on September 14.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed October 21 as nomination day for the Jepak by-election state constituency.

Based on the updated electoral roll, Jepak has 22,804 registered voters.