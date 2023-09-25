KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) has several names in mind as the candidate for the Jepak state by-election.

With giving further details, PBB secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the selection would be made by the party top leadership.

“We have several potential candidates suitable to be chosen by the party top leadership... what is certain is that the candidate will be from PBB as the seat belongs to the party,” he told reporters after handing over the Operation Theatre complex, Intensive care unit (ICU) and additional wards of Kuala Lumpur Hospital here today.

The Election Commission (EC) in a special meeting today set the Jepak state by-election in Sarawak on November 4 while the nomination of candidates and early voting are on October 21 and October 31 respectively.

The Jepak by-election was held following the death of incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip from kidney complications on September 15. Talib, 72, was the incumbent of the seat for six terms since 1996.

Nanta who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general said campaign for the by-election would be carried out with other parties of the Unity Government in the spirit of camaderie.

“I think the campaign methods should not be an issue as we are from the unity government at federal level and from the understanding I hope we could show it in the Jepak by-election,” he said. — Bernama