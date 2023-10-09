KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Indera Mahkota MP Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah’s claim that Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) voters stand with Perikatan Nasional (PN) is untrue, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said today.

This was shown in the recent by-election held in Pelangai, Pahang, he said during a press conference at Pos Malaysia Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.

“I have personally seen the scorecard of the results of the Pelangai by-election and it is interesting when he said that Felda is now with PN.

“That’s not true,” Fahmi said of Saifuddin’s claim.

There are three Felda settlements in Pelangai: Kemasul, Sungai Kemahal and Chemomoi.

“In one of the three, within 10 per cent majority (of the votes) went to PN.

“In another, 10 per cent majority went to the unity government.

“Whereas in one more, (the unity government was) defeated by five votes,” he said after the launch of the World Post Day 2023 event.

Besides that, senior voters in Pelangai remain staunch supporters of the unity government, he said.

Youth voters also mainly backed the unity government there, he added.

Yesterday, national daily New Straits Times reported Saifuddin as saying that PN had secured wins at two of the three Felda settlements in Pelangai.

He reportedly said that PN had won the votes of the young people there and that Malay support towards the coalition had increased.

Last Saturday, Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Amizar Abu Adam won the Pelangai by-election, which was called following the death of its incumbent Datuk Johari Harun in a plane crash last month.

Amizar secured 7,324 ballots and won the seat with a 2,949-vote majority over his main rival, PN’s Kasim Samat.

Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni, who was sacked from Umno for contesting as an independent candidate, lost his deposit after amassing just 47 votes.