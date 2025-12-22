KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — A man was charged at the Magistrates’ Court in Sungai Petani, Kedah, today with murdering his grandmother and injuring his great-grandmother in an incident in Baling last week.

The accused, Muhammad Farhan Zulkefli, 21, did not enter a plea after the charges were read before Magistrate Mohamad Azlan Basri, according to a report published in BuletinTV3.

Under the first charge, he is accused of killing Halimah Hashim, 65, at a house in Kampung Baru Bakai, Kuala Ketil, Baling, between 6.40pm and 6.53pm on December 16.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years and not fewer than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

He was also charged with injuring Mariyam Ariffin, 80, using a machete at the same location, date and time, under Section 307 of the Penal Code. The offence carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine, or up to 20 years’ imprisonment if injury is caused.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Hazwani Md Noor informed the court that the accused is currently undergoing psychiatric treatment at Hospital Bukit Mertajam, Penang.

The court allowed a psychiatric report on the accused to be obtained from Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta on January 6 next year.