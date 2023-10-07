KUANTAN, Oct 7 — Barisan Nasional‘s (BN) win in the Pelangai by-election today was expected even though the majority obtained was reduced, say political analysts.

BN candidate Datuk Amizar Abu Adam won with a majority of 2,949 votes after obtaining 7,324 votes, beating Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Kasim Samat who got 4,375 votes and Haslihelmy Independent candidate DM Zulhasni who only garnered 47.

In the 15th General Election, the late Datuk Seri Johari Harun, representing BN, won with a 4,048-vote majority in a four-cornered contest.

Sociopolitical analyst at the Universiti Malaya Centre for Democracy and Electoral Study (UMCEDEL) Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said the BN victory showed that the people of Pelangai appreciated the efforts of the late Johari who had drawn up various plans during his short tenure as the state assemblyman.

He said the victory was also due to the awareness of the need for synergy between the federal and state governments in ensuring the continuity of the service and efforts of the previous assemblyman.

“So, one of the main tasks for Amizar is to ensure that Johari’s legacy continues. Among the things that need to be looked at seriously are infrastructure such as street lights, safer access routes to Pelangai and broadband internet,” he told Bernama here.

Awang Azman said the victory also indirectly showed the acceptance of the people — especially BN supporters — of the Unity Government formed with Pakatan Harapan (PH), particularly in Pahang.

“It also gives greater legitimacy to the administration of the state and federal governments, thereby enabling BN and PH to focus more on steering the state and the country and not bogged down answering the accusations and sentiments played up by the opposition,” he said.

Meanwhile, Universiti Malaya senior lecturer Dr Mohammad Tawfik Yaakub opined that BN’s victory showed that not all Malay votes had switched to PN to create what was said to be the ‘green wave’.

“BN’s victory shows that the ‘template’ in other places cannot work in Pelangai. Although there are issues such as development, with some comparing the area with other surrounding areas, they (constituents) are comfortable with life, especially the elderly,” he said.

The victory for Amizar, 53, who is a native of Felda Chemomoi, ensured the Pelangai state remained a BN stronghold. The coalition has held the seat since 1986.

The Pelangai by-election was held today following the unexpected vacancy of the state seat after the death of Johari — who was also the chairman of the Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee — in a plane crash in Shah Alam, Selangor on August 17. — Bernama