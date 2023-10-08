BENTONG, Oct 8 — Fresh from yesterday’s victory in the Pelangai state by-election, Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Amizar Abu Adam wasted no time getting down to business straight away this morning.

Amizar, when met by reporters after meeting with his constituents at Felda Chemomoi here, said he would use the people’s advice, grievances and plight as a guide in carrying out his duties as a new Pelangai assemblyman.

“I will continue meeting the people in the Pelangai state constituency, it is now my responsibility to serve the community here,” he said.

Amizar won the state seat with a 2,949-vote majority after garnering 7,324 votes, defeating Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Kasim Samat (4,375 votes) and Independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni (47 votes).

The by-election was held following the death of Datuk Seri Johari Harun, who was also the Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman, in a plane crash in Shah Alam on August 17.

Meanwhile, Amizar said among his priorities for the residents of Pelangai would be to set up a petrol station and improve the telecommunications and road networks as well as other facilities such as a market complex in Felda Chemomoi in the constituency. — Bernama