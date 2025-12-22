KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — A fire believed to have started during cooking broke out in the kitchen of a restaurant at Mid Valley Megamall last night, but was swiftly contained by the building’s sprinkler system and restaurant staff, with no injuries reported.

According to the New Straits Times, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre received an emergency call at 8.49pm via the 999 hotline reporting a blaze inside the restaurant on the shopping complex’s ground floor.

Operations commander Azizan Albar said fire crews from the Pantai and Jalan Hang Tuah stations were immediately deployed, involving 25 personnel supported by a Fire Rescue Tender, an Emergency Medical Rescue Services unit, a water tanker, and a Rapid Intervention Motorcycle.

“Firefighters arrived at 8.56pm, by which time the fire had already been brought under control,” he said, adding that the blaze was extinguished using the automatic sprinkler system and dry powder fire extinguishers operated by restaurant staff.

The operation ended at 10.23pm, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause.

A Threads user claimed she had just placed an order at the restaurant but had to cancel it after staff instructed patrons to evacuate.

User @ainaas.atelier said smoke spread throughout the mall, reaching as far as the car park.