KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, wife of Datuk Seri Najib Razak, arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, Jalan Duta, to attend proceedings on the Addendum Ruling on his bid for house arrest today.

Her vehicle was seen entering the court lobby compound at around 9.40am, Berita Harian reported.

Rosmah was then escorted into the court area by security officers as tight controls were enforced at the main entrance of the complex.

Her presence is related to the court proceedings concerning the Addendum Ruling involving her husband, which is scheduled to be delivered today.

Earlier, Najib’s brother, Tan Sri Mohamed Nazir Abdul Razak, was also seen at the court to follow the proceedings.

Najib’s sons, Nizar and Nazifuddin, along with Nazir, were seated in the front row of the courtroom.

Since early morning, the area around the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex has seen the presence of media personnel and members of the public, with heightened security measures in place.