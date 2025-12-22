PUTRAJAYA, Dec 22 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh has assured that the preservation of Malay traditional villages in the Federal Territories, including Kampung Baru, will remain a priority for her.

She said the conservation of these villages across Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan aligns with the government’s commitment to safeguarding the heritage of local communities amidst urban development.

Hannah highlighted her record as the Member of Parliament for Segambut, which demonstrates her consistent stance on defending the interests of traditional Malay villages, including Kampung Sungai Penchala.

“Regarding the preservation of Malay traditional villages in the Federal Territories, don’t worry. You can check my record; I’ve always been vocal about the importance of preserving these villages,” she told the media after her official reporting alongside her deputy, Datuk Lo Su Fui, here today.

Hannah pointed out that commercial buildings are easily found, but traditional Malay villages are increasingly rare and must be protected as part of the nation’s heritage and identity.

“Commercial buildings are easy to find, but traditional villages are becoming harder to come by. We need to follow the law, but first, I will receive a briefing from the relevant agencies,” she said.

On the issue of Kampung Baru, Hannah said her team would gather the latest information from the Legal Advisor (PUU) and all involved officials before making any decisions.

She noted that the Kampung Baru issue is not new and has been raised and debated in Parliament multiple times.

“I have discussed this with Titiwangsa MP Datuk Seri Johari Ghani, and we will continue the work that was started by former Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha.

“I won’t comment further until I receive an update and ensure that there has been in-depth discussion before we make any decisions,” she said.

On the topic of local government (PBT) elections, Hannah emphasised that decisions cannot be made by a single party, as it involves the Unity Government.

“For local elections, don’t worry. No single party can move forward on its own. This is the Unity Government, which means we need to discuss and agree with all the parties involved,” she added.

Hannah also stressed that the Federal Territories must remain safe and livable, not only for the younger generations but also for senior citizens who choose to retire in these areas.

She addressed concerns that her appointment might signal an opposition to development, clarifying that she supports responsible and sustainable development.

“I am never against development, but I oppose unsustainable development. In Kuala Lumpur, we must be cautious about heavy rain, landslides, and flash floods. When flash floods occur, the damage to properties is enormous,” she said, referring to the major floods in the capital in 2021.

According to Hannah, the concerns of local communities must be taken seriously, especially when development projects could increase environmental risks.

She said her administration would focus more on improving basic municipal services rather than overemphasising events, ensuring that residents feel their assessment payments are justified.

“We want residents who pay assessment fees to feel satisfied, knowing their basic needs are being properly taken care of,” she added.

Hannah also emphasised the importance of adhering to existing laws and planning frameworks, adding that MPs must be consulted before any development approval is granted.

“When discussing development, it is very important to engage with the local representative - the MP, because they understand the concerns of the people and the issues on the ground.

“As an MP, I know how important it is to engage with them first, especially if the proposed development conflicts with the gazetted local plan,” she said. — Bernama