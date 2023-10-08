KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Amizar Abu Adam for winning the Pelangai state seat in the by-election yesterday.

Anwar said the victory was a continuation of the excellence shown at the Pulai parliamentary and the Simpang Jeram state by-elections and the result of the cooperation of friends in the Unity Government who succeeded in breaking the narrative of slander and narrow racism.

“It also inspires the Unity Government to continue promoting the national development agenda for the well-being of the people based on the Madani economic framework,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The Prime Minister also thanked the voters who continued to put their trust in the Unity Government, as well as expressed his appreciation to the election machinery that was the backbone of the success.

Amizar, 53, who is Bentong Umno Committee member, won with a majority of 2,949 votes after garnering 7,324 votes, defeating Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Kasim Samat (4,375 votes) and Independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni (47 votes). — Bernama