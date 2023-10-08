KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Four Muslim non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have called upon the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene an emergency meeting to issue a solidarity note to the freedom fighters of Palestine.

Rendering their full support to the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood launched by Hamas with fighters of Al Qassam, Islamic Jihad, Al-Quds and the Jenin battalion against Israel, the NGOs stressed that Israel atrocities against Palestinians should be responded to by all Muslims and Muslim leaders worldwide.

“This operation is a courageous retaliation to turn around the status quo that has seen Israel as more victorious in many confrontations. Israel has inflicted horrific suffering on the Palestinians, both Muslims and Christians, in the occupied land for more than seven decades.

“And yet the resistance movement has gathered more strength to persevere,” the NGOs said in a joint statement today, while also calling on Christians to join forces to free Al Aqsa and all the holy sites.

The statement was issued by Mapim president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid, Alliance of World Masjid in Defence of Al Aqsa chairman Datuk Seri Syekh Ahmad Awang, Secretariate for Ulama Assembly of Asia chairman Datuk Syekh Abdul Ghani Samsudin, and Secretariate Palestine of Malaysia secretary general Syed Syekh Attas.

Yesterday, it was reported that Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif had declared the start of a “military operation” against Israel following a barrage of rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip.

The aim of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood is to put an end to Israeli “violations”.

In turn, the Israeli army initiated Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which the Israeli’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said we are “at war”.

The NGOs said the endless atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinians have persisted for more than seven decades, yet an effective response by the international community is not forthcoming.

“Since the Oslo Accord, reality has worsened. The resistance movement is the only formidable force to challenge the Zionist forces...These crimes against humanity and violations of international laws have worsened and escalated day by day.

“Anyone would be compelled to launch a resistance in such a reality. Hamas and other Palestinian factions have the legitimate ground to strike back,” they said. — Bernama