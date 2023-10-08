KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reiterated that Malaysia remains in solidarity with the struggles of the Palestinian people.

He said the international community has continued to take one-sided actions regarding all forms of cruelty and oppression against the Palestinians.

“The confiscation of land and property belonging to the Palestinian people is done relentlessly by the Zionists.

“As a result of this injustice, hundreds of innocent lives were sacrificed,” Anwar said in a post on X today.

In the same post, Anwar also attached Wisma Putra’s statement that Malaysia was deeply concerned over the latest escalation of clashes in and around the Gaza Strip and emphasised the need to stop further loss of lives, suffering, and destruction.

So far more than 250 Palestinians were reported to have been killed and over 1,700 injured following the attacks on Gaza yesterday. — Bernama