KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Residents were startled by an explosion near the parking area of Desa Palma apartment in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, early this morning.

Nilai District Deputy Police Chief, Deputy Superintendent Mohamad Asiff Jamaldin, said police received a report via the emergency hotline at around 6.30am, according to a report published in BuletinTV3 today.

“Our team rushed to the scene and found numerous nails scattered on the road, as well as several vehicles damaged by shrapnel from the blast at one of the blocks.

“The fire department was contacted to assist with the investigation and to help control the situation. Further investigations are ongoing, including identifying the explosive object,” he was quoted by Harian Metro as saying.

He added that the case has not yet been classified, and authorities are working to identify and apprehend the suspect involved in the incident.

“The Negeri Sembilan Police Contingent will provide further updates on this case,” he said.