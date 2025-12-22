KOTA KINABALU, Dec 22 — A private religious school teacher whose assault on students outside a cyber café went viral was fined RM18,200 by the Magistrate’s Court here on Monday.

Saifur Rahman Mohd Ismail, 38, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of assault involving students aged between 14 and 20.

The offences were committed on Dec 14 between 11.55pm and 11.58pm in front of the Gaming Zone outlet at Bandar Sierra.

Magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus imposed a fine of RM1,400 for each charge, or three months’ jail in default.

All charges were framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code. — Daily Express