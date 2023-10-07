BENTONG, Oct 7 — Datuk Amizar Abu Adam said he will meet voters of the Pelangai constituency first thing tomorrow morning, after he was announced as the winner of the by-election here tonight.

He said that he was eager to continue the legacy of the late Datuk Johari Harun, whose death in the plane crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam on August 17 triggered today’s poll.

“For tomorrow, I’ll meet with the voters at places that are suitable, insya’allah.

“I’ll take the responsibility with trust and what is more important is to continue the legacy of the late Datuk Johari for the Pelangai voters,” he told reporters after the Pelangai by-election result announcement here.

Earlier, the Election Commission declared Amizar the winner of the Pelangai by-election.

Amizar secured 7,324 ballots and won the seat with 2,949-vote majority over his main rival, Perikatan Nasional’s Kasim Samat.

Independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni, who was sacked from Umno for contesting, lost his deposit after just 47 votes.

Pelangai has a total of 16,456 eligible to vote in this by-election, including postal and absentee voters.