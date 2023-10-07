BENTONG, Oct 7 — Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail today said Barisan Nasional’s victory in the Pelangai by-election was evidence that voters in the constituency and the state rejected politics that played on the issues of race, religion and royalty (3R).

He said voters prefer assemblymen who take care of their wellbeing over those who play up inflammatory sentiments.

“I believe that the 3R issues don’t have any place in the hearts of Pelangai and Pahang voters.

“In Pahang, we believe in the wellbeing of the rakyat. We want to help them. The state government is always thinking of how to help them. That’s why in our campaign, we are offering them ways to help their lives rather than playing up sensitive issues and throwing slanders,” he told reporters after the Pelangai by-election result announcement here.

Wan Rosdy said the Pelangai voters made the right choice by sticking with a BN candidate to replace the late Datuk Johari Harun, who died in the plane crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam on August 17.

“The voters had felt the touch of past BN’s assemblymen, where they had developed Pelangai. The voters only hope it continues,” he added.

Earlier, BN’s candidate Datuk Amizar Abu Adam was announced as the winner of the Pelangai by-election by the Election Commission (EC).

Amizar secured 7,324 ballots and won the seat with 2,949-vote majority over his main rival, Perikatan Nasional’s Kasim Samat.

Tonight, Wan Rosdy said the margin of victory was acceptable considering that it was only a by-election.

“What’s important is that we tried our best. God willing, we will reflect on it and improve in the future,” he said.