BENTONG, Oct 7 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has poured cold water on the notion that there was a ‘green wave’ in Pahang, saying that the BN’s victory in today’s Pelangai by-election was testimony to this.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister, said BN’s win was earned through the strong cooperation of its election machinery, including its alliance partners in the Unity Government.

“This is a sign that there is no green wave in Pahang, only a blue (BN) and red (Pakatan Harapan) wave, which is increasingly being accepted by Malaysians, Insya-Allah,” he said in a Facebook post tonight.

Ahmad Zahid congratulated the winning BN candidate, Datuk Amizar Abu Adam and also Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, who is State BN chairman, over the victory.

He also thanked the Pelangai electorate and all those who had contributed to BN’s win, including the grassroots machinery as well as the Bentong Umno divisional leadership helmed by acting chief Datuk Seri Mohammad Zaini Salleh.

Amizar won the state seat with a 2,949-vote majority after garnering 7,324 votes, defeating Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Kasim Samat (4,375 votes) and Independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni (47 votes).

The by-election was held following the death of Datuk Seri Johari Harun, who was also the Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman, in a plane crash in Shah Alam on Augsust 17. — Bernama